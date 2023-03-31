POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting Monday, April 3, 2023, crews will remove and discard all flower placement and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View Cemetery (weather permitting).

Officials ask you remove and dump trash, flower placements and decorations throughout the cemeteries. This clean-up is expected to last about a month.

Cemetery plot owners wishing to save items are asked to remove and store these items elsewhere until crews have completed the clean-up process. Crews will work during April to complete the clean-up process.

Mountain View Cemetery is 131 years old and is the final resting place of over 20,000 area residents dating back to the 1800s. Restlawn Memorial Gardens was established in 1954 and is the resting place for over 5,000 area residents.

If you have any questions, please call 208-234-6195 or visit the cemetery office located at Mountain View Cemetery. Cemetery office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.