The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning.
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
- WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
- WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
For the overnight hours, look for areas of freezing fog and a slight chance of snow from the low cloud cover. A low back to about -5° for Idaho Falls.
Patchy freezing fog for Thursday morning, with mostly sunny skies. A high in the lower 20’s, with winds at 5 mph.
Another chance of fog for Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind around 6 mph.
Friday, patchy freezing fog for the morning. Partly sunny, with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -15.