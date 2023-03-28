SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful weather system from the Gulf of Alaska has pushed into Northern California, bringing more wind, rain and snow to a state battered by months of storms. Forecasters warned Tuesday that coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada will see heavy snow, with possible accumulations of up to 4 feet and backcountry avalanche danger in the greater Lake Tahoe area. The National Weather Service says the storm will pull a plume of Pacific moisture into California as it tracks south, but the rainfall is not expected to be as intense as previous atmospheric rivers that impacted the state in recent weeks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.