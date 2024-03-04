A slight chance of snow overnight, with a low temperature in the mid-teens. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Snow is likely for Tuesday, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. South-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
More snow for Tuesday night with a steady temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Some scattered snow for Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy through the day, with a high in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
- WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Lower
Snake River Plain, Marsh/Arbon Highlands, and Beaverhead/Lemhi
Highlands. This includes Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon
NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.
- WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.