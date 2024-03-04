A slight chance of snow overnight, with a low temperature in the mid-teens. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Snow is likely for Tuesday, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 30’s. South-southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

More snow for Tuesday night with a steady temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Some scattered snow for Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy through the day, with a high in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY: