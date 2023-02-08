IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The friendly ‘Souper Bowl’ competition between Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School officially wraps up on Wednesday.

Donations began on Jan. 23 this year. The competition was supposed to conclude on Saturday, Feb. 4, but after freezing temperatures shut down schools, they decided to extend the donation period. Tuesday, Feb. 7, was the last day to donate.

Results for which school came out on top and the final food count have not yet been released. Students are finishing up the final count. The Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls heads to Skyline High School on Wednesday to pick up their collection of donated items.

This food drive is completely administered by the students and has been a tradition for many years to help benefit recipients of the CFBIF.

Although the ‘Souper Bowl’ has come to an end, the CFBIF accepts donations all year long.