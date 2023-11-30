WASHINGTON (AP) — Former chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci is expected to testify before Congress early next year as part of Republicans’ yearslong investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and the U.S. response to the disease. Fauci will sit for transcribed interviews in early January and a public hearing at a later date. It will mark the infectious disease expert’s first appearance before the Republican-controlled House. House Republicans have spent the last year of their majority probing whether Fauci or other U.S. government officials took part in any sort of cover-up about the origin of the deadly virus. It is a claim that officials have repeatedly denied.

