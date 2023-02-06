POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Dr. Anthony Klotz of the University College of London, who predicted and coined the term “the Great Resignation,” will offer a free presentation to the public Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University.

The talk, titled, “Leading through Uncertainty and Shaping the Future of Work,” begins at 7 p.m. and was made possible through a sponsorship from Lookout Credit Union. Klotz’s presentation is a part of the Idaho State University College of Business’s Bill Stratton Distinguished Scholar Research Seminar Series.

While in Pocatello, Klotz is also teaching a masterclass for the ISU College of Business course, “Future of Leadership.” College of Business professor Dr. Alex Bolinger designed the course to cover topics at the core of current leadership challenges, including record-low unemployment, remote and hybrid work, phenomena such as “quiet quitting,” and increased employee mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic.