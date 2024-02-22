NEW YORK (AP) — The first person charged for violating a 2020 law that forbids conspiracies to taint international sports events through performance-enhancing drugs received a three-month prison sentence. Federal prosecutors used the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act to charge Eric Lira, a Texas-based therapist, with supplying human-growth hormone and other performance enhancers to a pair of Nigerian athletes who were regulars on NCAA, Olympic and world championship podiums. Lira pleaded guilty in May. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the message the prison sentence sends is especially important this year with the Olympics coming this year to Paris.

