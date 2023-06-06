agsaz // Shutterstock

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states

In 2022, there were nearly 1,000 more antisemitic incidents reported in the United States than in 2021 according to the Anti-Defamation League. In real numbers, the year-over-year increase represents a jump from 2,717 incidents to 3,697. This is the highest number of incidents recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting data in 1979—and the third time a year-end record has been set in the last five years.

Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault—three major categories the ADL tracks—all also increased individually by more than 25%, with antisemitic vandalism incidents spiking a whopping 51% in the last year. Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions—including public K-12 schools and colleges—alike.

While it isn’t possible to identify a single cause of the drastic spike in incidents, some trends stood out in the data: The distribution of white supremacist propaganda skyrocketed in part due to the growth of the anti-Semite group Goyim Defense League; incidents at schools and universities rose dramatically; and Orthodox Jews experienced a startlingly high (69%) increase in assaults. Likewise, according to the American Jewish Committee’s State of Antisemitism in America 2022 Survey, 69% of Jewish adults were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months.

Geographically, incidents were reported in all states and Washington D.C.. New York—home to the largest Jewish population in the U.S.—led the nation with 580 antisemitic incidents reported in 2022 with California and New Jersey not far behind.

US total

Bar chart showing the number of antisemitic incidents by year from 2018 to 2022

Hate crime data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigations indicate that American Jews are targeted more in hate crimes than any other religious group in the country. White supremacist propaganda—in particular, the Great Replacement theory, which played a role in the fatal events of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—is at least in part responsible for the several-year upswing in incidents recorded by the ADL. According to this theory, Jews are leading the effort to promote mass immigration and intermarriage in order to achieve “white extinction.” The Great Replacement theory has been cited in other events in recent years, including the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh and other mass shootings both in the U.S. and abroad.



Alabama

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 28 (211.1% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 27 (440.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 1 (75.0% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.2%



Alaska

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.7%



Arizona

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (65.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 35 (75.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 17 (41.7% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.7%



Arkansas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (133.3% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 6 (200.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



California

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 518 (51.9% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)

— Harassment: 327 (34.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 178 (102.3% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 3.1%



Colorado

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 71 (82.1% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 50 (78.6% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 20 (81.8% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.7%



Connecticut

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 68 (74.4% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

— Harassment: 55 (189.5% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 13 (31.6% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 3.3%



Delaware

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (450.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 6 (500.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.5%



Florida

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 269 (253.9% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

— Harassment: 214 (345.8% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 54 (100.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 3.1%



Georgia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 80 (166.7% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

— Harassment: 70 (180.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.3%



Hawaii

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 4 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.5%



Idaho

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (60.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 4 (100.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Illinois

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 121 (137.3% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

— Harassment: 74 (138.7% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 46 (142.1% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 2.5%



Indiana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 33 (120.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 27 (350.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 6 (33.3% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.4%



Iowa

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (No change from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 9 (25.0% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.2%



Kansas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 9 (200.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.6%



Kentucky

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 16 (700.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 13 (1,200.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.4%



Louisiana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (16.7% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 13 (160.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 1 (85.7% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.3%



Maine

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 7 (75.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.9%



Maryland

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 109 (179.5% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

— Harassment: 63 (96.9% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 43 (616.7% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 3.9%



Massachusetts

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 152 (5.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

— Harassment: 66 (11.9% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 82 (No change from 2018)

– Jewish population: 4.3%



Michigan

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 111 (428.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 93 (615.4% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 17 (112.5% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.9%



Minnesota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (89.3% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 31 (24.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 22 (633.3% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.2%



Mississippi

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 6 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Missouri

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (275.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 23 (1,050.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 7 (16.7% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.1%



Montana

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (250.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Nebraska

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (22.2% decrease from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 7 (58.8% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.5%



Nevada

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (150.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 22 (450.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 8 (No change from 2018)

– Jewish population: 2.6%



New Hampshire

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (40.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 7 (22.2% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.7%



New Jersey

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 408 (104.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 9 (350.0% increase from 2018)

— Harassment: 244 (159.6% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 155 (49.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 6.7%



New Mexico

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (No change from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 4 (20.0% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.6%



New York

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 580 (70.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 72 (323.5% increase from 2018)

— Harassment: 240 (116.2% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 268 (26.4% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 8.8%



North Carolina

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 39 (14.7% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

— Harassment: 28 (16.7% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 10 (11.1% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.5%



North Dakota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 2 (50.0% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Ohio

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 61 (96.8% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 43 (152.9% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 18 (28.6% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.3%



Oklahoma

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Vandalism: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Oregon

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (471.4% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 22 (1,000.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 16 (220.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.0%



Pennsylvania

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 114 (28.1% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

— Harassment: 85 (70.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 29 (21.6% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 3.3%



Rhode Island

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 19 (280.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 14 (366.7% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.7%



South Carolina

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 44 (633.3% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 36 (500.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.3%



South Dakota

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.0%



Tennessee

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (300.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 27 (237.5% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 13 (550.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.3%



Texas

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 211 (427.5% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 121 (332.1% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 88 (633.3% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.6%



Utah

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (10.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 6 (25.0% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.2%



Vermont

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (14.3% decrease from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 3 (50.0% decrease from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.2%



Virginia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 69 (122.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 50 (150.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 19 (72.7% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.7%



Washington

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 65 (103.1% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 28 (75.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 37 (131.3% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 1.0%



Washington D.C.

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 37 (15.6% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 24 (14.3% decrease from 2018)

— Vandalism: 13 (225.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 8.3%



West Virginia

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (50.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 2 (No change from 2018)

— Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.1%



Wisconsin

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 45 (104.5% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 35 (94.4% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)

– Jewish population: 0.6%



Wyoming

– Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)

— Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

— Harassment: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)

— Vandalism: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

– Jewish population: 0.2%

