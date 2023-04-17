JERUSALEM (AP) — Researchers say that antisemitism rose in the U.S. in 2022 and shows little sign of abating worldwide as political radicals have gained mainstream popularity. The annual antisemitism report was released Monday by Tel Aviv University’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League as Israel began observing its annual day of remembrance for the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The study found a rise in antisemitism in 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But the new study found that “2022 did not mark a universal reversal of the trend, and in some countries, most alarmingly the United States, it intensified.”

