BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines are facing uncertainty and concerns after President Javier Milei’s government announced economic shock measures aimed at tackling the country severe crisis. The measures include a sharp devaluation of the peso by 50%, cuts to subsidies and the closure of some government ministries. Milei has warned people that these steps will cause some pain, but he insists they are needed to curb triple-digit inflation and have sustainable economic growth in the future. But anxiety is evident among people, even with those who support the new president, a self-declared “anarcho-capitalist.”

