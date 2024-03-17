BOSTON (AP) — While some American cities celebrated St. Patrick’s Day a day early, others, including Boston, one of the most Irish cities in the country, kicked off parades and festivities on Sunday. The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade usually draws about 1 million people, clad in green along the city’s narrow streets. It not only celebrates the city’s Irish heritage but also Evacuation Day, which commemorates the evacuation of British troops from Boston during the Revolutionary War. In Washington, President Joe Biden held a St. Patrick’s Day brunch for Catholic leaders in the East Room that was attended by Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.