WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will propose strict new automobile pollution limits this week that would require at least 54% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030, ramping up quickly to as high as 67% by 2032. That’s according to industry and environmental officials briefed on the plan. The proposed regulation by the Environmental Protection Agency would set greenhouse gas emissions limits for the 2027-2032 model years that would be more ambitious than goals the auto industry agreed to in 2021. Environmental groups are applauding the ambitious numbers, but the plan is likely to get strong pushback from the auto industry.

By TOM KRISHER and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

