EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An appeal by former Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker of the findings in a sexual harassment case which led to his firing has been denied. An attorney hired by the East Lansing school said in a decision dated Wednesday that Tucker failed to provide information that proved error or bias. Tucker told investigators that he had consensual phone sex with activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Tracy is known for her work with college teams educating athletes about sexual violence. She filed a complaint with the school in 2022, saying Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call. Tucker was suspended in September and fired later that month.

