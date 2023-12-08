By Katelyn Polantz, Holmes Lybrand and Paula Reid, CNN

(CNN) — An appeals court has largely upheld the gag order against former President Donald Trump in the federal election subversion case, saying he can be barred from talking about witnesses as well as prosecutors, the court staff and their family members.

But the court said the gag order does not apply to comments made about special counsel Jack Smith, a change from the original gag order.

Friday’s lengthy opinion came from all three judges who heard Trump’s appeal at the DC Circuit Court nearly two weeks ago, and was written by Judge Patricia Millett.

“Mr. Trump’s documented pattern of speech and its demonstrated real-time, real-world consequences pose a significant and imminent threat to the functioning of the criminal trial process in this case,” the appeals court wrote.

The court said that Trump’s campaign for the 2024 presidency “does not alter the court’s historical commitment or obligation to ensure the fair administration of justice in criminal cases.”

“We do not allow such an order lightly. Mr. Trump is a former President and current candidate for the presidency, and there is a strong public interest in what he has to say,” the court said. “But Mr. Trump is also an indicted criminal defendant, and he must stand trial in a courtroom under the same procedures that govern all other criminal defendants. That is what the rule of law means.”

