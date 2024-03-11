DOVER, Del. (AP) — Gun rights groups are urging a federal appeals court to overturn a judge’s refusal to halt enforcement of Delaware laws banning certain semiautomatic firearms and restricting the size of firearm magazines. The appeals court heard arguments Monday on laws enacted in 2022 banning the sale of several types of semiautomatic firearms and shotguns, and limiting magazine capacity to 17 rounds. Opponents say the laws violate Delawareans’ constitutional right to bear arms. Delaware is one of nine states that ban certain semiautomatic firearms labeled assault weapons by gun-control advocates. The legal fight has drawn “friend-of-the court” briefs on both sides of the issue from several states.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.