London (CNN) — Apple has abandoned decade-long efforts to build a self-driving electric car, according to multiple media reports, calling time on a project that some saw as potentially transformative for the auto industry.

Many employees working on the project will be moved to the company’s artificial intelligence division, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the decision. CNN has contacted Apple (AAPL) for comment.

The iPhone maker has never confirmed long-running speculation that it would make an electric vehicle (EV), but received a permit in April 2017 from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test self-driving vehicles.

Dubbed “Project Titan,” Apple’s efforts have reportedly ranged from the company developing its own branded car to providing operating system software to existing car manufacturers.

In 2020, Morgan Stanley analysts said an Apple car had the potential to be “a transformative event” for the automobile and mobility industry in the coming decades, much as the iPhone disrupted the mobile phone industry.

