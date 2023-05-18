BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The second cohort of the State Board’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive program is now underway.

Idaho educators working in rural or underserved school districts or charter schools can apply for state assistance to pay student loan debt or costs for additional education costs such as tuition for a master’s degree.

The link to the application window is posted on the State Board website.

Successful applicants can receive up to $12,000 over four years for eligible loans and reimbursement of current education expenses. The breakdown is as follows:

1 ST year – $1,500

year – $1,500 2 nd year – $2,500

year – $2,500 3 rd year – $3,500

year – $3,500 4th year – $4,500

Total: $12,000

Current eligible expenses include costs to obtain additional degrees, career technical certifications, course lab fees, books and course equipment.

The Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive program was created by the Legislative in 2022 to encourage new educators to accept jobs in rural and underserved schools and stay and work there.

Teacher retention is an issue in many parts of Idaho, particularly in rural areas.

Last year, over 760 educators applied for the program.