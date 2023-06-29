Applications for unemployment benefits fell significantly last week after it appeared claims had reached a modestly elevated level in recent weeks. U.S. applications for jobless claims fell by 26,000 to 239,000 for the week ending June 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists were expecting the elevated claims numbers to continue above 260,000, where they had settled the past three weeks. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly fluctuations, rose by 1,500 to 257,500. Jobless claims applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.