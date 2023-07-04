IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Applications are open for organizations to apply to host a member from the AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) who can assist in building organizational capacity. An intent to apply must be submitted by July 13 at 4 p.m. MDT to Serve Idaho, The Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism.

Capacity building activities may include fundraising, grant writing, research and volunteer recruitment.

Idaho nonprofit, educational, community and faith-based organizations, Indian tribes and local governments are eligible.

Preference will be given to organizations who serve impoverished, rural or underserved youth and community members. It will also be given to programs that focus on economic opportunity, including financial literacy, employment and housing.

Once an application is submitted, a training and technical assistance call will be held for interested applicants on July 17 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Final applications are due Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. MDT. VISTA service sites will be selected by Sept. 1.

The mission of VISTA is to provide long-term solutions to poverty by reducing and eliminating barriers to education and increasing economic opportunity for all. AmeriCorps VISTA members serve full-time at organizations building capacity. Members earn a small living allowance, professional development opportunities and an education award or end-of-service award upon completion of their service.

Application materials, including a timeline and training and technical assistance can be found HERE.