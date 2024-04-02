HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — An archaeological site that might shed more light on New Mexico’s ancient history has been discovered recently within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base. Base officials say geomorphologists and members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight uncovered a campsite that’s about 8,200 years old and belonged to some of the state’s first settlers. Officials say the formation of white sand dunes inadvertently buried the site. They say digs at the site in early March have turned up about 70 items ranging from flake stones to a rare example of an early ground stone.

