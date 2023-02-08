IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Arctic Circle and its nonprofit foundation arm, Arctic Cares, announced a major donation to benefit young students in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.

Arctic Circle and Arctic Cares have combined to make a donation of $32,768.56 to pay off outstanding lunch balances at 44 schools across the three states. The donation will pay off a significant portion of outstanding lunch balances for 5,239 students.

“We are humbled to lend a hand to young people and their families in the community we serve,” Arctic Circle’s Chief Marketing Officer Joe Evans said. “We hope taking care of this burden can make life a little easier for these kids as they pursue their education.”

Arctic Cares’ initial funding came from selling bottles of Original Fry Sauce, with $1 from each sale going into the fund. The annual Arctic Cares Hearts promotion, in which customers can make a donation in exchange for a free ice cream cone, sundae, or Above the Rim Shake, has also been implemented as a funding source.