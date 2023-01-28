TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be found isolated across the southern highlands and SE Idaho on Sunday morning before we all dry up in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 and 50 mph. This could produce dangerous blowing snow conditions across the region. High temperatures decrease a lot into the single digits and lower 10’s.

LONG TERM: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue for most of the week. We are looking at a slight chance of snow showers coming in on the end of the week on Friday, but besides that we remain pretty dry in the long term. Winds will calm down for the work week before winds look to ramp back up for Friday. Temperatures stay very cold for the next few days with high’s staying in the single digits and lower 10’s up into Tuesday. Low’s will be down to the negative 10’s and single digits with wind chills possibly down to negative 20 to negative 40. High temperatures finally increase on Wednesday with us getting back into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s in time for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY for The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST MONDAY for Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Yellowstone National Park, Teton Mountains, and Jackson Hole.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY for Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING for Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY for Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, Picabo, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, and The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST MONDAY for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Howe, Arco, Mackay, and Chilly.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Lemhi County.