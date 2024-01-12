LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the 2024 Grammy nominations were announced in November, one thing was immediately apparent: Women outpaced men. Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” is up for album of the year and best pop vocal album. The single “Flowers” is nominated for three awards. Kelly Clarkson’s “Chemistry” is up for best pop vocal album. And in country, with its long tradition of women performing divorce and domesticity, Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” is up for best country album. These records vary greatly but share a similar emotional framework: They were written and grapple with finding a kind of autonomy after divorce.

