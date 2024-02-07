(KIFI)
BOYS SCORES
Rigby  35
Madison  67

Century  38
Preston 54

Highland  35
Thunder Ridge  25

Blackfoot  69
Bonneville  57

Alturas Prep  44
Mackay  53

GIRLS DISTRICT SCORES
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
(2) Bear Lake  42
(1) Soda Springs  33

