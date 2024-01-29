Monday night and early Tuesday, there will be patchy dense fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. Light winds from the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Patchy dense fog before 1pm for Tuesday. Otherwise, mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph.

For Wednesday, there will be patchy fog for the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny through the day. A high temperature in the lower 40’s in the Snake River Plain.

Our next chance at rain and snow moves in this weekend.