KIFI Weather

One system leaving, with another on its way with more snow and wind. We have the risk of some fog development through Thursday morning. We’ll keep it mostly cloudy through the day, with more snow moving out of the northwest.

Wednesday night, areas of fog and a slight chance of snow. Overnight lows around 8°, with wind chill values as low as –2 and winds around 5-10 mph.

Patchy for fog Thursday morning with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Highs in the mid 20’s, with winds at 10-15 mph, scattered snow late into the evening. Thursday night, scattered snow, with gusty winds at 10-20 mph, lows around 20°.

Friday, A chance of snow for the morning and midday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 20’s. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.