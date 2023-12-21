For Thursday night and Friday morning, patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around the mid 20’s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Patchy fog before noon on Friday. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high in the lower 40’s. Light winds at 5-10mph.

For Friday night there is a chance of rain and snow before 2am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28° Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow showers are likely for Saturday, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 35°. South southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.