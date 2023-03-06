BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police in Argentina have detained a man on suspicion of killing an 11-year-old boy and neighbors wrecked his house amid anger over escalating drug-related violence in the city of Rosario. The unrest in Argentina’s third-largest city has come after a threat was directed at soccer superstar Lionel Messi last week. Eleven-year-old Máximo Jerez was killed early Sunday morning when at least one gunmen attacked a birthday party. Three other children were injured. The drug violence that has engulfed Rosario received international when gunmen threatened Messi in a written message left after they fired on a supermarket owned by his in-laws. Nobody was injured in the early morning attack.