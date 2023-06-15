BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal judge in Argentina has called on Interpol to detain four Lebanese citizens so they can be questioned for their suspected role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center that killed 85 people. Judge Daniel Rafecas called on Interpol to capture the four individuals so they can testify in the ongoing case. “Regarding these individuals, there are well-founded suspicions that they are collaborators or operational agents of the … armed wing of Hezbollah,” Rafecas wrote in a resolution dated June 13 that the Associated Press obtained Thursday.

