By Ella Nilsen, CNN

(CNN) — Arizona state officials announced Thursday that a new study showed that the groundwater supporting the Phoenix area likely can’t meet additional development demand in the coming century.

As a result, officials will no longer grant certifications for new developments within the Phoenix area, as years of overuse collide with hot and dry conditions driven by climate change.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

