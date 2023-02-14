By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group has announced that it will bring a $50 million venue to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the venue, named Bottled Blonde, is scheduled to open in late 2024.

The company says Bottled Blonde will be housed inside a standalone $50 million entertainment venue that spans four stories and 225,000 square feet.

Developers say the venue will feature an open-air rooftop lounge that will “soar over one of the Strip’s most in-demand intersections.” According to the company, Bottled Blonde will be located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, directly across from the Bellagio.

The venue will feature an “unobstructed, birds-eye view of the iconic fountains.”

“This project has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the Bottled Blonde experience front and center to the Las Vegas Strip,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. “With street-front access to the highest pedestrian traffic count in the United States, this is the best location in the world.”

According to developers, Bottled Blonde, which was founded in Scottsdale in 2014, “has grown into a national powerhouse” with additional locations in Dallas, Houston, Ft. Worth and Miami.

In addition to the future Las Vegas location, Bottled Blonde will also have a soon-to-open spot in Nashville.

Developers say Bottled Blonde is currently the highest-grossing bar venue in the states of Texas and Arizona.

