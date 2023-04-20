ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – In Thursday’s court proceedings, Detective Nathan Moffat of the Chandler Arizona Police Department took the stand. Det. Moffat worked as the case agent for the shooting of Charles Vallow in July 2019.

“He said that when Tylee came out of her bedroom, that she came out of the bedroom with the bat, he said trying to protect her mother. then pointed it at him and poked him with the bat,” Det. Moffat said.

Det. Moffat says he saw a small laceration on the back of Cox’s head, but it was not consistent with being hit by a baseball bat.

“Charles had two gunshot wounds, one to the chest one to the lower abdomen.”

