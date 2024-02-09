SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale say they won’t charge a gallery owner whose racist rant was caught on video last February while Native American dancers were being filmed. City officials on Friday said the confrontation in Old Town Scottsdale ahead of last year’s Super Bowl game is a “a nauseating example” of bigotry but didn’t amount to a crime. Gilbert Ortega Jr. had been facing three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. A message left at his gallery Friday wasn’t returned.

