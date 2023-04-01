MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Arizona man was found guilty of killing four people in Minnesota and leaving their bodies in an SUV in Wisconsin. A jury on Friday convicted Antoine Suggs of four counts of second-degree murder. Police believe Suggs killed the victims in St. Paul and then drove to Wisconsin, where their bodies were found in the vehicle in a cornfield. Those killed were 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater; 30 year-old Jasmine C. Sturm; 26-year-old Matthew Pettus; and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul. Suggs testified that he shot the four in self-defense because he thought they were going to rob him. Authorities said Suggs’ motive remains unclear.

