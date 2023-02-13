By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The lawyer for and Arizona rancher being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of a Mexican on his border property says her client did not shoot and kill the man but did fire warning shots earlier in the day at some armed smugglers he encountered. A defense request filed last week in Santa Cruz County Justice Court asks that the bond in the first-degree murder case against George Alan Kelly be lifted. Kelly, 73, was in custody Monday at Santa Cruz County Jail in the Jan. 30 killing. His attorney says Kelly denies firing shots directly at anyone.