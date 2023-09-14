DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — The sheriff of Arizona’s easternmost border county is calling on state and federal officials for help with the sudden daily releases of more than a hundred migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., including families with small children. Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County said Thursday the rural area doesn’t have shelters or other infrastructure to attend to the needs of migrants. Many of them are from faraway countries in western Africa and southeast Asia. Dannels said Customs and Border Protection has been overwhelmed with arrivals and began releasing the migrants into county communities like Douglas and Bisbee on Wednesday and continued Thursday.

