LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The chair of Arkansas’ parole board has resigned after personnel records revealed he was fired from a local police department for lying to investigators about having sex with a minor. Jamol Jones stepped down Friday, a week after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders named him chair. Jones’ personnel file shows he was fired in 2018 from the Benton Police Department for lying to investigators about the relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Jones was never charged and said he didn’t know the girl’s age, but he was fired for lying to investigators looking into the relationship.

