By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

A new documentary that is expected to head to a streaming service later this year recounts the birth of Italian ready-to-wear, giving Giorgio Armani due credit for putting Milan on the fashion world map. The film was premiered Sunday after the close of Milan Fashion Week to a very-fashion crowd, including Armani and a slew of fashion CEOs. The 88-year-old designer, who presented his latest womenswear collection earlier in the day, received an enormous round of applause when producer Alan Friedman introduced him to the very-fashion crowd as “the man without whom today Milan would not be the capital of fashion.”