VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Southern California sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy with mental health issues after he armed himself with a knife and locked himself inside a bathroom at a home. San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus says the teen was being transferred from a hospital, where he had been treated after cutting himself, to a mental health facility when he escaped on Tuesday. The sheriff says that when the boy threatened to harm himself, deputies kicked down the door and tried to apprehend him. Officials say a deputy’s hand was sliced by the knife. The sheriff says the teen was backed into a bathtub, where he was shot.

