LOS ANGELES (AP) — Armie Hammer has reached a divorce agreement with his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, nearly three years after she filed to end their marriage. Hammer’s attorney filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday informing a judge that the actor and Chambers have come to terms over child custody and other issues. A judge will need to sign off on the proposed agreement and declare the two divorced. The settlement comes weeks after LA County prosecutors declined to charge Hammer in a sexual assault investigation. Hammer said on Instagram that he looks forward to putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.

