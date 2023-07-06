By SARA POWERS
EATON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins in a rollover crash on I-96 on Wednesday.
The incident happened on eastbound I-96 near Waverly Road in Windsor Township.
State police say the armored truck clipped a vehicle, lost control and overturned into the ditch.
The truck’s occupants sustained minor injuries, and the driver in the other vehicle was not injured, according to Michigan State Police.
