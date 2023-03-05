By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Army recruiters are struggling to meet enlistment goals, and they say one of their biggest hurdles is getting back into high schools so they can meet students one on one. Recruiters received a recent boost from the Army secretary, who spent a few days in Chicago meeting with students, school leaders, college heads, recruiters and an array of young people involved in ROTC or junior ROTC programs. Secretary Christine Wormuth kept asking what can the Army do to better reach young people and sell itself as a good career choice. The Army just had its worst recruiting year in recent history. It’s up to Wormuth and other Army leaders to find creative new ways to attract recruits.