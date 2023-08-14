FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is set for an arraignment in Florida in a case accusing the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents. A judge rescheduled a hearing for Tuesday after learning Trump property manager Carlos De Oliveira had not secured a Florida-based attorney. Trump waived his right to appear alongside De Oliveira, and valet Walt Nauta, and the judge accepted a not guilty plea made in court papers. Nauta also pleaded not guilty. De Oliveira’s failure to finalize local counsel marked the latest delay in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in May.

