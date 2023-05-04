By Emma Tucker, Taylor Romine and Ritu Prasad, CNN

An arrest has been made in connection with three stabbings near the University of California, Davis, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Thursday.

The stabbings occurred in the span of five days, leaving two people dead and the community rattled and fearful.

The latest attack happened Monday night near campus and left a woman in critical condition. Just days before, stabbings at two parks near campus claimed the lives of UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm on Saturday and David Breaux on Thursday.

“Everyone has asked, ‘Are the three crimes related?’ It’s certainly more probable than not that they were,” Pytel said at a news conference.

Detectives “just about an hour ago, placed (the person) under arrest on two counts of homicide for David Breaux and Karim Najm and for one count of attempt murder,” Pytel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

