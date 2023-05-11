By Sophia Saifi, CNN

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful, overturning a lower court’s ruling on Tuesday that it was legal.

The court ordered that Khan be released, according to officials in Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More details soon…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.