By Sophia Saifi, CNN
Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful, overturning a lower court’s ruling on Tuesday that it was legal.
The court ordered that Khan be released, according to officials in Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
More details soon…
