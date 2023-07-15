NEW YORK (AP) — Families of several women who were slain and dumped along the coastline of New York’s Long Island are trying to find closure after the capture of a man who authorities say is responsible. Police on Friday announced the arrest of 59-year-old architect Rex Heuermann. They say he killed at least three of the 11 people whose homicides in the area have baffled investigators for more than a dozen years. There were doubts about whether the serial killer would ever be caught. But now that a suspect is in custody, families of the victims say they hope to obtain some closure as they continue to process the unexpected news of a break in the case.

