LAS VEGAS (AP) — New police video of the deadly shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shows two officers unknowingly mistook the gunman for a bystander amid the frantic search for the suspect and victims. The shooter appears for only a few moments in the hours worth of footage released Wednesday. The video shows Anthony Polito walking through UNLV’s business school as officers swarmed the building. Two officers shouted at him to get out. Las Vegas police told The Associated Press that officers didn’t have a description of the suspect at the time. Polito also wasn’t displaying a weapon. Polito was killed about a minute later outside the building in a shootout with university police officers.

By RIO YAMAT and KEN RITTER Associated Press

