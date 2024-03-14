By Austin Pollack

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — All the art throughout Nashville is not only colorful, but it speaks a greater message.

The message behind one of the city’s newer pieces aims to bring a little bit of comfort, and a whole lot of hope.

“You never know who is going to walk through your door,” said Chelsea Joffray, owner of the Hideout Salon and Lounge in East Nashville.

On East Nashville’s Gallatin Pike, this one is hard to miss.

“I really want those words to really give the community and anyone who is traveling down Gallatin the idea that this is happening,” Joffray added.

So what is she talking about? Take a look at the player above. She’s talking about a new colorful mural on the side of her business. The bright colors pop off the wall, just as the light beams through the windows into the salon.

“I started this mural back in December,” said Kellie Lee, the artist. “Took about a month and a half.”

Lee is the mastermind behind this masterpiece.

“I just really want to see more public art that speaks to the residents and not necessarily the tourists,” she added.

She hopes the words ‘Change is Gonna Come’ in bright yellow letters will speak to not only the people who frequent the Hideout Salon and Lounge, but the greater community.

“I chose this space because I had gone to the Hideout before,” Lee said. “I knew that they were very progressive in their values and a safe space for LGBTQ people.”

“I think it’s a little more about trying to ignite a little bit of fire in people of saying there is hope and there are people here who think the same things you think and believe in the same things you believe in,” Lee said.

“I hope that the message brings hope,” Joffray said.

This is also part of Lee’s People’s Mural Project. She wants to continue doing these types of projects throughout the city. If you have a wall you’d like to open up for her to work, you can click here. There’s also a GoFundMeto support her costs for supplies.

