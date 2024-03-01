DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines arts organization is preparing to rip out a roughly 30-year-old artwork that lines a beloved pond in a historic city park, outraging arts advocates nationally and surprising local residents. The New York artist who created the work says she can’t believe the demolition will actually happen, but the Des Moines Arts Center says it has no choice. The organization says the largely wood structures need repairs costing $2.6 million, and future maintenance would cost millions more. Art center Director Kelly Baum said there is no way to raise enough money to pay for the work, so demolition will begin this spring.

